Some protesters in front of Central Bank are now inside Yerevan Police department

YEREVAN. – Some of the citizens who protested in front of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) earlier on Tuesday were apprehended and taken to the Kentron central precinct of Yerevan Police. The demonstrators were protesting against the high interest rates of credit organizations.
The protesters demanded a meeting with CBA representatives, but the latter proposed that one protester come in and meet with a CBA representative, to which the picketers did not agree. Subsequently, police used force to apprehend several of these demonstrators.
At the moment, the other protestors are also in front of the aforesaid police precinct.
To note, these citizen staged a protest in front of the CBA on Monday, too.