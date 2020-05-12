News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Some protesters in front of Central Bank are now inside Yerevan Police department
Some protesters in front of Central Bank are now inside Yerevan Police department
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Some of the citizens who protested in front of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) earlier on Tuesday were apprehended and taken to the Kentron central precinct of Yerevan Police. The demonstrators were protesting against the high interest rates of credit organizations.

The protesters demanded a meeting with CBA representatives, but the latter proposed that one protester come in and meet with a CBA representative, to which the picketers did not agree. Subsequently, police used force to apprehend several of these demonstrators.

At the moment, the other protestors are also in front of the aforesaid police precinct.

To note, these citizen staged a protest in front of the CBA on Monday, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Protester, his brother were detained by police, another Yerevan protester says
The demonstrators drew everyone's attention to the fact that no MP has reacted to this incident…
 Police apprehend demonstrators outside Central Bank of Armenia (PHOTOS)
The street running along the bank building is closed at the moment…
 Pregnant woman injured after being shot in Azerbaijan
The patient's condition is assessed as severe...
 Yerevan police taking measures to find person who broke into bank branch
An investigation is underway…
 19-year-old soldier who died in Artsakh was family's only son
A criminal case has been initiated into soldier...
 What happened at Yerevan bank branch?
The branch is not working at the moment…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos