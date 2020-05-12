Spain's oldest resident recovers from COVID-19

The oldest resident of Spain, 113-year-old Maria Branyas has recovered from the COVID-19, Daily Mail reported.
For the past twenty years, Maria has been living in a nursing home in the province of Girona. In April, she had COVID-19 symptoms. In early May, doctors confirmed that she had recovered.
During her illness, she was isolated in her room, constantly talking on the phone with family members.
Several guests died from COVID in the same nursing home.
Branyas was originally born in San Fransisco on March 4, 1907, and lived through the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 and 1919, killing nearly 50 million people.