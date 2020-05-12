News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Spain's oldest resident recovers from COVID-19
Spain's oldest resident recovers from COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The oldest resident of Spain, 113-year-old Maria Branyas has recovered from the COVID-19, Daily Mail reported.

For the past twenty years, Maria has been living in a nursing home in the province of Girona. In April, she had COVID-19 symptoms. In early May, doctors confirmed that she had recovered.

During her illness, she was isolated in her room, constantly talking on the phone with family members.

Several guests died from COVID in the same nursing home.

Branyas was originally born in San Fransisco on March 4, 1907, and lived through the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 and 1919, killing nearly 50 million people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Information Headquarters: 75 tested for COVID-19 (44 test negative, no results for 31 yet)
The Information Headquarters of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports that...
 Asia, Europe risk COVID-19 relapse if lockdowns eased too soon
Europe appears to be more at risk than some Asian countries...
 Artsakh establishes special regime for entry and exit into and from Shahumyan region
By the decision of the Commandant for the emergency situation...
 Anthony Fauci: A vaccine will be essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus
“What I’ve expressed then and again is my concern that if some areas...
 Ryanair intends to restore 40 percent of its traffic in July
Passengers are required to wear masks...
Spokesperson: Employee of Armenia PM's Personnel Department tested for COVID-19
When told that the presses report that one...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos