News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's legal defense team files 14 complaints with ECHR
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's legal defense team files 14 complaints with ECHR
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The legal defense team of the second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, has submitted 14 complaints to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Hayk Alumyan, one of Kocharyan's lawyers, informed about this, according to Armenpress.

"Ten of them have been registered," Alumyan added. "There is no information about the others."

Robert Kocharyan, who is undergoing inpatient treatment at a Yerevan hospital, underwent surgery this morning.

Kocharyan has been in custody since June 25, 2019.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Measure of restraint against Armenian ex-president should be immediately canceled
Following the trial on May 8, the following developments took place...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan undergoes surgery this morning
His office informed about this…
 Armenia ex-PM Karapetyan: 2nd President Kocharyan trial is quite politicized
No one is saying, ‘Acquit the guilty!’ We are saying, ‘Do the process in a different way by commuting the precautionary measure,” he said…
 Armenia ex-president's lawyer: No substantive anwers were given to justifications presented
"We did not receive a worthy response from the other side...
 Attorney: Judge has no right to declare on behalf of Armenia that country's ex-leaders are not trusted
"If the state once entrusted them with the management of the state...
 Armenian ex-president: My rights are rudely, vulgarly violated
Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan made a speech during his trial on Friday...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos