Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's legal defense team files 14 complaints with ECHR

YEREVAN. – The legal defense team of the second President of the Republic of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, has submitted 14 complaints to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Hayk Alumyan, one of Kocharyan's lawyers, informed about this, according to Armenpress.
"Ten of them have been registered," Alumyan added. "There is no information about the others."
Robert Kocharyan, who is undergoing inpatient treatment at a Yerevan hospital, underwent surgery this morning.
Kocharyan has been in custody since June 25, 2019.