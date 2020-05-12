Protester, his brother were detained by police, another Yerevan protester says

YEREVAN. – Dear Human Rights Defender, you vociferously state that there is hatred, but you are contributing to that, Mr. Tatoyan. Gevorg Hovhannisyan, one of the citizens protesting against the high interest rates of Armenia’s credit organizations, said this Tuesday in front of the Kentron central precinct of Yerevan Police.

"They [the police] have detained [protester] Manuel Manukyan and his brother," he added.

After detaining these protesters, the other demonstrators also rushed to the aforesaid police station, from where the citizen called the Ombudsman's office live, from where they answered that they would discuss the matter and contact the citizen. A few minutes later, the citizen was informed that people from the Ombudsman's office will arrive at the scene.

Hovhannisyan drew everyone's attention to the fact that no MP has reacted to this incident.

As reported earlier, dozens of peoples were protesting Tuesday in front of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) against the high interest rates of the country’s credit organizations. The protesters demanded a meeting with CBA representatives, but the latter proposed that one protester come in and meet with a CBA representative, to which the picketers did not agree. Subsequently, police used force to apprehend several of these demonstrators.

To note, these citizen staged a protest in front of the CBA on Monday, too.