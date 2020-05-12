Armenia opposition party leader presents purpose of visit to Artsakh

Armenian ruling party MP still self-isolated, assistant tested for COVID-19 for second time

Armenia's Urtsadzor village reports first coronavirus case

Paruyr Hayrikyan on trial over case of Armenia 2nd President

Trump calls on California to allow Tesla Inc to reopen factory

Turkey accuses Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France and the UAE of striving to create ‘alliance of evil’

Update on COVID-19 in Armenia, protests held in Yerevan, 12.05.20 digest

FBA provides Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine with 'fast track' status

Artsakh MFA's message on 26th anniversary of agreement on full cessation of fire and hostilities

Zarif says there are no talks between Iran and US

Barcelona intend to sign Lokomotiv midfielder

Elon Musk reopens Tesla in California, despite authorities' ban

Father and son remain under soil layer of potato pit in Armenia province, father dies (PHOTO)

Armenia PM signs new decision changing composition of commission

WHO sees potentially positive data on COVID-19 treatments

My Step Alliance: Some businesses not interested in healthy competition in Armenia

Famous blogger dies in car incident on his 25th birthday

Armenian opposition head's brother presents prosecutor general with message against ruling bloc MP

Armenia Gegharkunik Province confirms 10 new coronavirus cases, 3 patients recovered

Armenia Embassy in Georgia transmits food and first necessity items to citizens at Upper Lars checkpoint

Russian presidential spokesperson's wife tests positive for COVID-19 following her spouse's positive results

Trump explains why he doesn't wear face mask

Kim Kardashian stars topless

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan’s office: Illness that caused him to undergo surgery occurred during imprisonment

Russia FM: CIS promptly responding to coronavirus pandemic

Armenian ruling party faction's head calls on Edmon Marukyan to return to political field

Iran introduces COVID-19 nano-tests of its own production

Roma are ready to exchange Kluivert for Kean

Armenia Kotayk Province confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases

Protester, brother detained in front of Central Bank leave Yerevan police department

Azerbaijan FM takes advantage of online meeting with CIS ministers to "attack" Armenia

MFA issues statement on organizing of return of Armenia citizens abroad

Artsakh President receives Armenia Security Council Secretary

About 800 agricultural insurance contracts concluded in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman's rapid reaction group at police station to visit protesters

McGregor names his next rival

CIS summit scheduled to be held in Tashkent on October 16

Union of Credit Organizations of Armenia issues statement

Putin's spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia State Revenue Committee on volumes of trade turnover

Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia

Armenian MP tests negative for COVID-19

COVID-19 death toll in Russia may be higher by 72%, Financial Times claims

Armenia opposition party leader presents purpose of visit to Artsakh

Armenia parliament speaker to Ombudsman: I consider unacceptable your intolerant attitude towards MPs’ speeches

Matter of extending state of emergency is on Armenia government agenda

Protester, his brother were detained by police, another Yerevan protester says

'Mother of Soldier' NGO leader discontent with Armenian government

Messi provides financial aid to Argentina hospitals

Health ministry: 75 more people tested in Artsakh

Turkey to introduce restrictions for all tourists after COVID-19 pandemic

Armenian ruling party's faction head on Sasun Mikayelyan's speech

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan's legal defense team files 14 complaints with ECHR

Some protesters in front of Central Bank are now inside Yerevan Police department

Gates on COVID-19: I wish I had done more to call attention to the danger

Mike Tyson's training

Medical staff at Armenia’s Maralik town hospital complains of attempts to reduce their salaries during self-isolation

Police apprehend demonstrators outside Central Bank of Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia parliament majority on vetting, Constitution amendment: We do not think the process has failed

Armenian FM participating in online meeting with his CIS counterparts

5 Russian reporters die of COVID-19, while nearly 200 test positive

Yves Saint Laurent and his 100 unforgettable looks: New book about the legend

Armenia legislature postpones debates on opposition Bright Armenia faction’s bills for 2 months

Armenian embassy: From May 15, all people arriving in Spain will be in quarantine

34 citizens return from Los Angeles to Armenia

Armenia President signs some of laws

NYT: US chief top specialist to oppose lifting restrictions too soon

Artsakh president receives head of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Armenia MP takes coronavirus test

Ardshinbank named BEST BANK IN ARMENIA 2020 by Global Finance

Politik.am: 5 employees of Yerevan prison are infected with COVID-19?

Measure of restraint against Armenian ex-president should be immediately canceled

IDBank prolongs credit vacation until the 1st of June

Newcastle new owners decide on their transfer goal

Pregnant woman injured after being shot in Azerbaijan

Armenia Ombudsman to parliament majority member: Next time don't try to threaten Human Rights Defender

80 passengers from Armenia are transferred to Ukraine on board evacuation flight

Arsenal ready to part with Mkhitaryan

Armenia parliament majority member to Ombudsman: Just noting that woman is person is impermissible

Karabakh President-elect, Armenia Security Council chief discuss food security programs

My step MP speaks on need to increase media literacy in Armenia

Atletico Madrid lead in fight to sign James Rodriguez

Armenian parliament extends term of inquiry committee on mining industry

Armenia state aid programs for agriculture are discussed with financial institutions

Trump gathers record amount of donations per month

Opposition Bright Armenia Party: Violence used in parliament will continue to go uncondemned

Armenian parliament adopts amendments to law on referendum

Latest COVID-19 casualty in Armenia is 82-year-old woman

Wuhan authorities to test all city residents for COVID-19 in 10 days

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,538 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

US Embassy in Yerevan: Armenia achieved largest two-year improvement of any country

Armenia health minister adviser dies

Brent crude oil prices reach $ 29.78 per barrel

Real Madrid to host home clashes at club base

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan undergoes surgery this morning

Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19

CIS FMs to discuss fight against coronavirus

Parliament continues discussing report on human rights situation in Armenia

Ibrahimovic returns to Milan

Newspaper: Armenia authorities may not be satisfied only with discrediting ex-PMs

Full sleep helps strengthen immunity, specialist claims