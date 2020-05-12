Armenia opposition party leader presents purpose of visit to Artsakh

By the decision of the management board of Bright Armenia Party, Mane Tandilyan and I visited Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to meet with the incumbent authorities of Artsakh before the end of the constitutional term of office and express our gratitude to them for their work and our cooperation. This is what leader of Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan wrote on his Facebook page and particularly added the following:
“On May 10 and 11, we met with President Bako Sahakyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Ashot Ghulyan and leader of the Artsakh Diocese, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.
We discussed with Bako Sahakyan issues related to the development of parliamentary ties between Artsakh and Armenia and the domestic and foreign policies of the two Armenian states. In his turn, the parliamentary speaker highly appreciated the cooperation of the two parliaments and expressed certainty that the relations will grow deeper, especially at the level of factions and standing committees in the new convocation of the parliament.
We discussed with Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan issues related to preservation of the Armenian identity and national and spiritual heritage. We also had a non-official meeting with President-elect Arayik Harutunyan and discussed issues related to future cooperation.”