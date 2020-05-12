News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia
Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 487.15/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 1.13 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was 527.05 (up by AMD 0.84), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 600.56 (down by AMD 0.45), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.63 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 241.9, AMD 26,668.87 and AMD 11,856.31, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
My Step Alliance: Some businesses not interested in healthy competition in Armenia
However, as Araratyan said, the State is...
 About 800 agricultural insurance contracts concluded in Armenia
"The first stage of assessments is carried out immediately after the signal...
 Union of Credit Organizations of Armenia issues statement
Due to the state of emergency, there have been...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee on volumes of trade turnover
The State Revenue Committee of Armenia reports...
 Armenian parliament extends term of inquiry committee on mining industry
And 99 MPs unanimously voted for the decision to extend the commission’s activities...
 Armenia state aid programs for agriculture are discussed with financial institutions
The deputy minister of economy held a meeting with the representatives of the financial structures participating in these programs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos