One of wanted persons for crime against Armenian attorney and relatives found and arrested

In relation to the case of using force against Seda Safaryan’s daughter, son-in-law and their relatives, the Investigative Committee of Armenia detected one of the two wanted people and presented them to the body implementing proceedings as a result of large-scale investigative and other procedural operations and operational intelligence measures implemented during preliminary investigation of the criminal case being investigated by the Investigative Division of the Committee.
The person is charged with hooliganism, and custody has been selected as a pre-trial measure.
As reported earlier, on April 24 at 10:30 p.m. the people who committed the alleged crime in a district of Yerevan, being rude and disturbing public order for a long time and showing disrespect towards the public, disputed, made noise, used swear words and used force against the daughter and son-in-law of Seda Safaryan and their relatives.
Preliminary investigation is underway.