Russia FM: CIS promptly responding to coronavirus pandemic

The countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are responding to the coronavirus pandemic adequately and in a timely manner. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CIS countries held through a video conference on Tuesday, reports TASS.
“We stated that, overall, the CIS is promptly responding to the changing reality and developing agreed actions to counterinfluence the pandemic,” he said and added that the issue on the fight against COVID-19 will be discussed during the session of the Prime Ministers of CIS countries on May 29.