News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.15
EUR
527.05
RUB
6.63
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Russia FM: CIS promptly responding to coronavirus pandemic
Russia FM: CIS promptly responding to coronavirus pandemic
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are responding to the coronavirus pandemic adequately and in a timely manner. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CIS countries held through a video conference on Tuesday, reports TASS.

“We stated that, overall, the CIS is promptly responding to the changing reality and developing agreed actions to counterinfluence the pandemic,” he said and added that the issue on the fight against COVID-19 will be discussed during the session of the Prime Ministers of CIS countries on May 29.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian ruling party MP still self-isolated, assistant tested for COVID-19 for second time
Knarik Harutyunya, the deputy’s assistant, told...
 Armenia's Urtsadzor village reports first coronavirus case
Andreasyan informed that the source remains...
 FBA provides Moderna's potential COVID-19 vaccine with 'fast track' status
A vaccine or drug that gets the “fast track” designation is eligible for the agency’s “priority review” status...
 Elon Musk reopens Tesla in California, despite authorities' ban
"Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode...
 WHO sees potentially positive data on COVID-19 treatments
“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity...
 Armenia Gegharkunik Province confirms 10 new coronavirus cases, 3 patients recovered
Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province has confirmed 10 new...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos