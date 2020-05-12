Armenian MP tests negative for COVID-19

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Babken Tunyan has tested negative for COVID-19 and has posted the following on his Facebook page:
“While my temperature was being taken before entering the National Assembly yesterday in the afternoon, it turned out I had a temperature of 37o Celsius.
Apparently, I had caught a cold the day before.
I didn’t have other symptoms, but to be rest assured, I got tested for COVID-19 at night.
A short while ago, I received the PCR test, and the result was negative.
Since the news about my fever and about me getting tested spread widely, I hope this news is also spread so that the people having had direct or indirect contact with me are at ease."