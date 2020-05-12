News
Armenian MP tests negative for COVID-19
Armenian MP tests negative for COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Babken Tunyan has tested negative for COVID-19 and has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“While my temperature was being taken before entering the National Assembly yesterday in the afternoon, it turned out I had a temperature of 37o Celsius.

Apparently, I had caught a cold the day before.

I didn’t have other symptoms, but to be rest assured, I got tested for COVID-19 at night.

A short while ago, I received the PCR test, and the result was negative.

Since the news about my fever and about me getting tested spread widely, I hope this news is also spread so that the people having had direct or indirect contact with me are at ease."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
