Protester, brother detained in front of Central Bank leave Yerevan police department
Protester, brother detained in front of Central Bank leave Yerevan police department
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – Manuel Manukyan and his brother, who were among the protesters in front of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Tuesday demonstrating against the high interest rates of credit organizations and were apprehended there, have left the Kentron central precinct of Yerevan Police.

"At the moment, we have to go to the hospital by ambulance, as we have hand and head injuries; police used force," he said. "Together, we will bring the usurer, robber banking system [of Armenia] to the level that it will serve ordinary citizens."

According to Manukyan, the CBA has caused people to take to the streets, and it will bear all the responsibility.

"Authorities that are not listening and do not stand with the people should also be involved," he added. "All the MPs who defend my interests, defend the interests of the ordinary person, must also be involved in this struggle and fight for the right of the ordinary citizen."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
