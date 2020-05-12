MFA issues statement on organizing of return of Armenia citizens abroad

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has issued a statement on the organizing of the return of citizens of Armenia abroad.
“Once again, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reminds that the Upper Lars border checkpoint remains closed for foreign citizens, including citizens of Armenia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the citizens of Armenia wo are currently at the border checkpoint to return to the places in which they were residing before this and get listed at the embassies or consulates of Armenia which are coordinating the efforts for their return to Armenia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the transport of citizens of Armenia abroad due to the situation created as a result of the novel coronavirus is being carried out by the Commandant’s Office for the state of emergency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, according to the drafted timetable and action plan. Such coordinated efforts provide the opportunity to ensure the health and safety of citizens for transport and the uninterrupted work of the healthcare system in Armenia. In this sense, the organizing of the return of citizens of Armenia from different countries is ongoing and according to plan.
Certain initiatives that are not part of the coordinated efforts of the Commandant’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are in violation of the restrictions set by different countries may lead to uncontrollable consequence and undermine the efforts for transporting citizens. Thus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on citizens of Armenia abroad to organize the return to Armenia through the scheme of the Commandant’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and refrain from undertaking own initiatives,” the statement reads.