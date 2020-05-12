News
WHO sees potentially positive data on COVID-19 treatments
WHO sees potentially positive data on COVID-19 treatments
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that some treatments seem to limit the severity or duration of COVID-19 disease and that WHO is focusing on a deeper study of the four or five most promising ones, Reuters reported.

“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing, referring to the body’s so-called Solidarity Trial of drugs against the disease. 

“We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100% confident that we can say this treatment over that one,” she added, saying more research was needed and planned.

Earlier in April, the WHO said a vaccine would take at least 12 months.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
