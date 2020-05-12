Father and son remain under soil layer of potato pit in Armenia province, father dies (PHOTO)

A short while ago, a tragic incident took place in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. At around 3:10 p.m. the 9-11 operational management center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received an alarm according to which a soil layer collapsed while works were being carried out in a potato pit and there are citizens under the soil layer.
According to Shamshyan.com, a firefighting rescue squad of the Gegharkunik Regional Firefighting Rescue Department of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene of the incident in Martuni. With the help of the local villagers, rescuers removed the body of the resident of the house, 52-year-old Nver Shahinyan from the bottom of the soil layer, as well as resident of the same house, 29-year-old Avetik Shahinyan, who had slight bodily injuries and was provided with treatment by the doctors of the local hospital and then transferred to the hospital.
Several expert examinations have been designated, including forensic medicine expert examination of the body. The source reports that the deceased and the wounded are father and son.