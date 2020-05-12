News
Elon Musk reopens Tesla in California, despite authorities' ban
Elon Musk reopens Tesla in California, despite authorities' ban
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he reopens Tesla in California, despite state instructions to suspend virtually all industrial plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up!" Musk tweeted.

Musk earlier said that he would pull Tesla's headquarters from California out to Texas or Nevada if the decree to close factories was not canceled.

California authorities have already eased quarantine restrictions, allowing industrial production to resume. However, the Tesla plant is located in Fermont, Alameda County, and its authorities have not yet lifted the ban on opening businesses.

The Alameda County Health Department said it was in constant contact with Tesla regarding the opening of the plant and was considering the situation as it would with any other company that violated the lockdown rules.

According to Reuters, Tesla executives sent an email to their employees noting that the decision to open a plant complied with the rules approved by the California authorities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
