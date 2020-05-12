Turkey accuses Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France and the UAE of striving to create ‘alliance of evil’

Turkey has accused Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, France, and the UAE of seeking to create an 'alliance of evil' after the states issued a joint statement condemning Ankara’s policies in the eastern Mediterranean and Libya, AP reported.
Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement that the five countries were pursuing “regional chaos and instability” in the eastern Mediterranean and sacrificing Libyans’ “hope for democracy for the reckless aggression of dictators.”
Earlier, Egypt, the UAE, Greece, France, and Cyprus regretted the escalation of violence in Libya, noting that Turkey’s agreement with the government of national consensus threatens regional stability.
In a joint statement, the FMs of five states condemned illegal Turkish actions in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus and its territorial waters.
FMs also condemned violations of Greek airspace by Turkey, including flights over human settlements and territorial waters, in violation of international law. Ministers condemned the systematic exploitation of civilians by Turkey as well as an attempt to push them to illegally cross Greek land and sea borders.