Armenia PM signs new decision changing composition of commission

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today signed a new decision.
Based on the decision, the Annex to Decision No 767-A on establishing an inter-agency commission for consideration of programs requiring complete urban development solutions and approving the members of the commission shall be amended in accordance with the Annex.
The eleven-member commission will be chaired by Chief of Staff of the Office of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan and among the members will be Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan and Chief Architect of Yerevan Artur Meschyan.