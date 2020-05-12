Paruyr Hayrikyan on trial over case of Armenia 2nd President

What I don’t understand is the obsession to oppose the motions of the Catholicos, the former Prime Ministers of Armenia and all other people’s motions to release second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. These people are stating that the trial over the case of the ex-president needs to be held in observance of presumption of innocence. This is what leader of the Union for National Self-Determination political party Paruyr Hayrikyan told reporters today.
“Even if you are 100% certain that a particular person is a serious criminal, the court is the one that makes the final decision. Each person needs to be viewed as innocent as long as there is no court decision. Even a convicted person can be innocent, especially a person who isn’t convicted,” Hayrikyan said.
According to him, the ex-Prime Ministers have filed a motion to change the pre-trial measure by maintaining the presumption of innocence, not to suspend the trial. “Since Robert Kocharyan hasn’t escaped and there is no proof that he has had an impact on the preliminary investigation, the trial can continue while he is in liberty,” he said, adding that courts are under pressure.
On May 8, ex-Prime Ministers of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan, Khosrov Harutyunyan and Karen Karapetyan and ex-Prime Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Anushavan Danielyan submitted a letter of personal pledge to change the pre-trial measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. After listening to all parties, the judge left for the consultation room to render a decision, which will be announced on May 13.