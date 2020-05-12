Spokesperson: Employee of Armenia PM's Personnel Department tested for COVID-19

The news about Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s security officer being infected with COVID-19 is not true. This is what Spokesperson for the Prime Minister Mane Gevorgyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today, touching upon news about a security officer having tested positive for COVID-19.
“If you need further information, you can contact the administration of the State Protection Service,” she said.
When told that the presses report that one of the employees of the Department for Personnel and Human Resources Management of the Office of the Prime Minister has also tested positive for COVID-19, Mane Gevorgyan said the following: “All the employees have their temperatures taken when they come to work. Today, one of the employees had a fever, got tested and is waiting for the results. The circle of that employee’s contacts is confirmed, that is, there is one employee who is currently isolated.”