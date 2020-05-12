Armenian minister, China Ambassador discuss North-South Road Corridor Project implementation

At the initiative of the Armenian side, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan today had a phone talk with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong.
The interlocutors touched upon the complications that are emerging as a result of discontinuation of construction works within the framework of Tranche-3 of the North-South Road Corridor Project and the impact of those complications on the Armenian government’s policy on effective implementation of capital expenditures. They also attached importance to regular implementation of Tranche-3.
“The resumption and essential advancement of construction of the Talin-Lanjik and Lanjik-Gyumri road sectors will promote the strengthening of an atmosphere of sustainable confidence and mutual understanding,” Minister Papikyan emphasized.
During the phone talk, Minister Papikyan and Ambassador Erlong exchanged views on further strengthening of the Armenian-Chinese cooperation in sectors of mutual interest and on overcoming the obstacles for the joint projects due to the novel coronavirus.