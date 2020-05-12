Armenia PM chairs consultation devoted to neutralization of consequences of COVID-19

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a regular consultation devoted to the anti-crisis policy on neutralizing the consequences of the coronavirus, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
The effectiveness of the government’s social and economic support programs was thoroughly touched upon, and in this context, the government officials who are in charge of implementation of the programs, talked about the completed tasks and how they had ensured addressability of the support programs.
They also stated that the economic programs are effective. Companies operating in the areas of tourism, processing industry, service, provision of services, construction, healthcare and other areas have benefited from the government’s support tools.
Touching upon the social programs, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan informed that many people have benefited from them and that evidence of this is the fact that there has been a sharp decline in the number of people applying for the programs.
The opportunities for implementation of new programs in the agriculture sector were also touched upon during the consultation.