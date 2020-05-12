Armenia Special Investigation Service: No accused-on-trial under case of MP and party leader brawl

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, the Special Investigation Service reported that there is nobody with the status of accused-on-trial under the criminal case instituted in relation to the brawl between Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan and leader of Adekvad Party Artur Danielyan.
Based on the prepared materials in regard to the reports of Simonyan and Danielyan, the Special Investigation Service has instituted a case under articles of the Criminal Code (hooliganism — gross violation of public order intentionally, expressed through overt disrespect towards the public, along with use of force against a person or threat of use of force, as well as by destructing or damaging the property of another person, and intentionally causing slight damage to health).