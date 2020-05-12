News
Tuesday
May 12
Armenia's Urtsadzor village reports first coronavirus case
Armenia's Urtsadzor village reports first coronavirus case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Head of Urtsadzor village of Ararat Province of Armenia Rafik Andreasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the village has reported the first coronavirus case and that all five members of the infected person are currently isolated.

Andreasyan informed that the source remains unclear and that the 42-year-old man was infected while working on construction for a construction firm in Ararat Province. “He wasn’t feeling well for a long time. Two days ago, he decided to get tested, and the result was positive,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
