Armenian ruling party MP still self-isolated, assistant tested for COVID-19 for second time
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Nazeli Baghdasaryan, whose assistant recently tested positive for COVID-19, will be self-isolated for another two days and will return to work when the 14th day is over.

“I had a fever for a short while, but perhaps it was for a different reason since I had tested negative for COVID-19,” she stated.

Knarik Harutyunya, the deputy’s assistant, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that she is already recovering and is currently in the city of Tsaghkadzor.

“I had a fever in the beginning, but now I feel much better since I don’t have a fever anymore. I was transferred from Nork Infection Clinical Hospital to the infection hospital in Gyumri, and from there I was transported to Tsaghkadzor where I have been for the past three days,” she said, stating that she got tested again today and doesn’t know when she will have the results.
