Artsakh Security Council Secretary resigns

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Arshavir Gharamyan has resigned from office. He posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots, I would like to inform you that I have resigned from the office of Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh, but, of course, this doesn’t mean that I am ‘resigjning’ from my personal responsibility to ensure security of Artsakh.

I have dedicated my entire life to the national liberation struggle of our homeland and have used my potential to have my modest share in ensuring our common security. I assure you that I will continue my mission. On different occasions, I have said that nothing can stand in a person’s way to serve his or her homeland. I have lived and live with this principle. We still have a long way to go to lead our struggle to the end and transmit our victories to the generations to come. My friends and I consider this the mission in life, we have lived and live with this conviction, and we have acted and will act with this logic.”