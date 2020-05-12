Armenian human rights activist on protest in front of Central Bank

Human rights activist Arsen Babayan wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“Today, a group of citizens held a protest in front of the Central Bank, stating that credit organizations set high interest rates and that the Central Bank isn’t performing its functions.
I totally share the protesters’ claims. Credit organizations have robbed and continue to rob citizens of Armenia.
I consider the political authorities’ intolerance towards protesting citizens very troubling. Police officers apprehended the protesters through brutality.
The political authorities are clearly showing intolerance towards criticism that isn’t even political. The political authorities have already turned into a regime that is ready to apply force and special means against citizens, if they try to protest.”