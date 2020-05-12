News
Comment of Armenia MFA Spokesperson on 26th anniversary of trilateral ceasefire agreement
Comment of Armenia MFA Spokesperson on 26th anniversary of trilateral ceasefire agreement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has commented on the 26th anniversary of the trilateral ceasefire agreement concluded by Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan and Armenia. The comment reads as follows:

“Today marks the 26 anniversary of the ceasefire agreement concluded by Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan and Armenia, which brought to the end the military aggression of Azerbaijan against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. The strict adherence to this agreement, which does not have time limitation, and strengthening of the ceasefire regime, including through the implementation of the agreements reached with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship, has been an important part of the NK peace process.

‪The resort to force and threats of war by Azerbaijan coupled with its uncompromising stance in negotiations have been major impediment for the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”
