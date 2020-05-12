News
Armenia FM talks about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during CIS FMs' Council session
Armenia FM talks about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during CIS FMs' Council session
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) today held a session through a video conference, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia gave a speech during the session, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the source, several issues on the deepening of cooperation of CIS countries in various sectors were on the agenda.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan congratulated his counterparts on the 75th anniversary of the common victory in the Great Patriotic War and stated the following: “The memory of the victims and the real reasons that led to the threat of establishment of the Nazis’ dominance still binds countries to show resistance to the attempts to heroify Nazism and Fascism.”

In regard to Azerbaijan’s comments on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the settlement of the conflict can only be hinged on the adequacy of mutual concession and the obligations to be assumed by the parties. “Use of force and threats of use of force are rejected, and the emphasized statements made today are strictly inacceptable,” he said.

The foreign ministers signed a number of decisions, including the strategy on international youth cooperation in CIS countries between 2021 and 2030, the strategy for development of cooperation of CIS countries in the tourism sector in the same period, etc.
