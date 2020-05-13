News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan to remain in custody?
Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan to remain in custody?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The next trial on the matter of overthrow of the constitutional order will take place today at 17:50, and Judge Anna Danibekyan must make a decision: Will she deny or grant the petition of the 3 PMs of RA and one of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] to release [second President] Robert Kocharyan [from custody]? In other words, will Kocharyan be released or will he remain in custody?

Combining a number of realities, it can be assumed that Danibekyan will release Kocharyan because the former and current presidents of Artsakh, Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, also had filed a petition, and Kocharyan was released on May 18 last year.

However, despite this precedent, a number of events have taken place during this time that could humanly motivate a judge to make another decision.

It is definitely difficult to predict what decision she will make, but most likely, judging by the situation, Anna Danibekyan will leave Kocharyan in custody.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia Party leader: Authorities that justify violence against free speech can’t have good future
This will have consequences, it will have a wavy effect on all the processes taking place in the country…
 Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader apologizes
There is no encroachment by us upon anyone's sanctity…
 Ruling bloc MP: Bright Armenia Party’s conduct attests to their collaboration with former authorities
They are trying to delegitimize the parliament in various ways…
 Newspaper: Armenia to carry out vetting in judicial sphere?
The authorities have received tough viewpoints in this regard from "outside"…
 Armenian ruling party faction's head calls on Edmon Marukyan to return to political field
Asked what will happen if the deputies of...
 Newspaper: Armenia authorities may not be satisfied only with discrediting ex-PMs
Those premiers who have made a proposal to commute—on a personal guarantee—second president Kocharyan’s current precautionary measure of detention…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos