Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan to remain in custody?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The next trial on the matter of overthrow of the constitutional order will take place today at 17:50, and Judge Anna Danibekyan must make a decision: Will she deny or grant the petition of the 3 PMs of RA and one of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] to release [second President] Robert Kocharyan [from custody]? In other words, will Kocharyan be released or will he remain in custody?

Combining a number of realities, it can be assumed that Danibekyan will release Kocharyan because the former and current presidents of Artsakh, Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, also had filed a petition, and Kocharyan was released on May 18 last year.

However, despite this precedent, a number of events have taken place during this time that could humanly motivate a judge to make another decision.

It is definitely difficult to predict what decision she will make, but most likely, judging by the situation, Anna Danibekyan will leave Kocharyan in custody.