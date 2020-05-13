Newspaper: Almost certain that state of emergency in Armenia to be extended for another month

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily writes of Armenia writes: The decision to extend the state of emergency [due to the COVID-19 situation] for another month on May 14 already seems certain; they [the authorities] have made that [decision] more for political consideration, in order to delay as much as possible the holding of the constitutional referendum, which they will have to hold 50-65 days after the end of the state of emergency.
We were informed that only the public transport will not operate yet, the issue will be discussed in a few days after the extension of the state of emergency; instead the big trade points—the malls—will operate.
They only make one reservation: if the situation worsens in 2 weeks, they will go back to the regimen of tightening the restrictions.