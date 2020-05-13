Newspaper: Who will be appointed to official positions in Karabakh?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, Arayik Harutyunyan, President-elect of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR)], has decided that the [new] speaker of the NKR National Assembly [NA] should be exclusively one of the members of his team. According to our information, the names of two people are currently being discussed, one of whom is Karen Danielyan, a representative of the Free Homeland Party, and the other—Eleonora Avanesyan, and it is likely that Artsakh will have a female NA speaker for the first time.

According to our information, the new authorities of Artsakh are currently preparing for the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Artsakh to be held on May 21 in Shushi (…).

It is also noted that due to the prevention of the spread of coronavirus, the new authorities of Artsakh are doing everything to prevent it from being crowded, but nevertheless, invitations will be sent to Armenia’s authorities as well.

According to our sources, after Arayik Harutyunyan's inauguration, the President of Artsakh will start the second round of meetings with the political forces that won in the elections. And then it will be clarified how the positions will be "distributed".

According to our information, A. Harutyunyan still does not have a clear agreement with any political force on how to distribute the positions. The issue of re-appointing Masis Mayilian to the post of NKR Foreign Minister is still pending, there is no final decision.

According to our information, it is only clear that the Artsakh NA ex-speaker, Ashot Ghoulyan, will soon resign from his MP’s mandate. Zhoghovurd daily’s sources inform that Ghoulyan does not want to go to the parliament as an ordinary MP, and since the Artsakh NA has "become young," Ghoulyan wants to give up his mandate to the youth.