Apple plans to return more employees to offices

Apple intends to begin the return of employees to office work in the coming weeks, including at the company's headquarters in Silicon Valley, Bloomberg reported referring to its sources.
According to them, the company’s management intends to gradually restore its work.
"The first phase, which includes staff members who can’t work remotely or are facing challenges working from home, has already begun in some regions globally. It will expand to major offices across late May and early June, Apple has told staff.
A second phase, scheduled to begin in July, will return even more employees to Apple’s offices globally," Bloomberg said.
Earlier, company representatives that this week Apple intends to resume operation of its stores in several US states, starting with some locations in South Carolina, Alabama, Alaska, and Idaho.
According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1.36 million COVID-19 cases were recorded in the US, while the death toll has reached 82,246.