Lesotho's PM intends to resign after being suspected of killing his ex-wife
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Prime Minister of the South African Kingdom of Lesotho, Tom Thabane, intends to file a resignation letter on Wednesday, RIA Novosti reported referring to the France Press Agency.

In February, 80-year-old Thabane said he would step down as prime minister by the end of July. The police suspect him of being linked to the murder of his ex-wife committed in 2017.

As the PM said in an interview with the agency, he has decided to resign because of his age.

The PM's ruling coalition was dissolved this week, the Lesotho parliament is due to form a new government on May 22 and elect its new head. The Tabane party nominated Moeketsi Majoro, the country's finance minister.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead near her home in 2017 amid the intense divorce proceedings. Last month, the PM's current wife Maesiah Thabane was called for interrogation by police, however, she has disappeared. She later surrendered to the police, and was charged with the murder of the PM's ex-wife and released on bail.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
