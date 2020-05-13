News
New Zealand lifts state of emergency
New Zealand lifts state of emergency
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Minister of Civil Defense of New Zealand Peeni Henare has declared that the government of New Zealand has lifted the state of emergency declared on March 25 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and has announced the launch of a national transition period, reports TASS.

“New Zealand has announced the lifting of the state of emergency across the country and has announced a national transition period since the country is preparing to make the transition to the COVID-19 Alert Level 2,” the minister said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
