New Zealand lifts state of emergency

Minister of Civil Defense of New Zealand Peeni Henare has declared that the government of New Zealand has lifted the state of emergency declared on March 25 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and has announced the launch of a national transition period, reports TASS.
