Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 65-year-old man

YEREVAN. – As of May 13, 11:00 AM, 3,718 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 1,500 recoveries and 48 deaths. The Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It added that 2,149 patients with COVID19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 34,766 tests have been completed.
Thus, we have 180 new cases and 70 recoveries.
Regarding the latest case of death, the 65-year-old male patient did not have pre-existing chronic diseases.
Two deaths were registered Tuesday when the patients had tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such death cases is 21.