Ruling bloc MP: Bright Armenia Party’s conduct attests to their collaboration with former authorities

YEREVAN. – There is a political subtext, and that subtext has emerged since the beginning of the work of the new parliament. This subtext is the creation of an impression that the work of this parliament is meaningless, unprofessional, does not take its work seriously, that they are engaged in nonsense there, that the composition does not differ from the previous MPs, is in favor of violence, and so on. Ruben Rubinyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this during Wednesday’s briefing in the National Assembly, when asked on what grounds they suspected the opposition Bright Armenia Party of collaborating with the former authorities.
According to him, it is obvious that such a view about the work of the current parliament is useful to the former authorities of the country. "They are trying to delegitimize the parliament in various ways, including through the media under their control," Rubinyan said.
In his opinion, the actions of Bright Armenia testify to that, and if parallels are drawn, it becomes obvious that Bright Armenia operates in that context. "The latest behavior of some representatives of the Bright Armenia Party's parliamentary faction—and, first of all, of its leader—attests to this," the MP added.