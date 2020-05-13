News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Regular cargo transportation to resume at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan
Regular cargo transportation to resume at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

YEREVAN. – The Facebook page of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan has posted a message, which reads as follows:

We are glad to announce that after a long term break, regular cargo transportation will be carried out at “Zvartnots” International Airport.

According to the agreement reached between “Zvartnots” International Airport and Coyne Airways, regular cargo transportation between Liege (Belgium) and Yerevan has been launched from May 10.

Cargo transportation will be carried out once a week, every Sunday. The flights will be operated by Boeing 737-400 aircraft with a capacity of up to 20 tons.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Kotayk Province reports 7 new coronavirus cases
Governor of Armenia’s Kotayk Province Romanos...
 Armenia premier on fight against coronavirus: We need to tighten measures
If it turns out that wearing a mask in closed spaces shall be mandatory, it shall also be mandatory…
 Several people who Armenia PM knows are infected with COVID-19
Pashinyan also commented on whether to resume the operation of public transport…
 Armenia PM: Government can't end state of emergency in this stage
“It’s clear that the government can’t end the state of...
 Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20
Six new cases have been confirmed…
 Pompeo accuses Iran of inciting terror during pandemic
It was Pompeo's first trip abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos