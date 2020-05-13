Regular cargo transportation to resume at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The Facebook page of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan has posted a message, which reads as follows:
We are glad to announce that after a long term break, regular cargo transportation will be carried out at “Zvartnots” International Airport.
According to the agreement reached between “Zvartnots” International Airport and Coyne Airways, regular cargo transportation between Liege (Belgium) and Yerevan has been launched from May 10.
Cargo transportation will be carried out once a week, every Sunday. The flights will be operated by Boeing 737-400 aircraft with a capacity of up to 20 tons.