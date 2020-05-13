News
Wednesday
May 13
News
Pompeo accuses Iran of inciting terror during pandemic
Pompeo accuses Iran of inciting terror during pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran continues to rekindle terror around the world even during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

His remarks came Wednesday during a joint speech in Jerusalem with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, TASS reported.

Even during the current pandemic, Iran uses the resources of the Ayatollah regime to incite terror around the world, Pompeo noted adding that this happens at a time when the Iranian people are tremendously suffering.

Netanyahu, in turn, noted that Israel deeply appreciates the fact that Pompeo's first trip abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic was to the Jewish state.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
