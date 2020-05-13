Protests in Yerevan: Citizens hand over their letter to CB head

A group of citizens opposing the banking system and the activities of credit organizations on Wednesday handed over a letter to the head of the Central Bank of Armenia.
According to one of the organizers of the rally Manuel Manukyan, they require a reduction in interest rates on loans to 10%.
The protesters on the eve also called on the MPs to join them but in vain.
A protest rally has been held near the Central Bank building for the third consecutive day. Several protesters were apprehended yesterday.