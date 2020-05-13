Armenian ruling party MP explains how sex education will be taught in Armenia

One of the points in the Lanzarote Convention concerns education. It encourages countries to use, in their national curricula, measures that allow children to know the first signs and risks of danger posed to their sexual immunity and protect themselves. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Maria Karapetyan said during briefings in parliament today, commenting on the uproar that ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse (Lanzarote Convention) has caused.

According to her, by no means does ratification of the Convention mean that children will explore sexual immunity in elementary school and middle school. “The objective is to provide children with knowledge that is adapted according to their age and demands. For instance, they will learn how to know the potential signals in the behavior of adults, understand that those adults are dangerous and how to ask adults for help without feeling uncomfortable,” the parliamentarian said.