Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader apologizes

YEREVAN. – They have always tried to move us to an arena that is not ours; that is, threats, situations that will try to get us beyond the law. We will not enter that arena. Edmon Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and its parliamentary faction, mentioned this at Wednesday’s briefings in the National Assembly (NA).

"Of course, we are people of flesh and blood, and in different situations, sometimes the nerves give way, other times, patience runs out," he said. "We have made some mistakes at various times, which we also regret.

But the issue is political, and the rest of the speculations must be removed, and the political issue must be discussed with its political and legal consequences; also, with guarantees that there would be no more violence used against sharp speech.

Personal issues have also been introduced into the political realm, the [NA] pulpit has been used to exploit sanctities in an attempt to obscure the actual truth and justify what has happened.

There is no encroachment by us upon anyone's sanctity. If any statement from us, or from the statements of our followers, has been viewed in this way, I apologize.

We will not allow, we will separate this issue which the halls of power are trying to mix into the political processes."