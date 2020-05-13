Armenian opposition MP on link between Bright Armenia Party and former authorities

From now on, no member of Bright Armenia Party will respond to questions about relations with the former authorities because over the past few days, we have been waiting for evidence that would substantiate those statements, but there hasn’t been any evidence. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan said during briefings in parliament today, adding that journalists will have to ask the person making such statements for evidence from now on.

Touching upon the fact that the authorities claim that Bright Armenia Party was against the law on civil forfeiture of illegal assets and didn’t vote in favor of the law, Marukyan declared that the authorities are lying and misleading the public. “The authorities are misleading the public by saying that Bright Armenia Party is picking fights because of this law. The law was submitted to parliament, our political party welcomed it and voted in favor. We said the party had recommendations to make the law a better one and make sure it doesn’t harm the investment climate in Armenia, and some of those recommendations were approved. Later, we said the party couldn’t vote in favor because the authorities had a vision that was different from ours.”

As for the claims that Bright Armenia Party is acting in the context of the steps of the former authorities, Marukyan said the following: “The authorities are the ones acting in the context of the former authorities’ actions. There are more representatives of the former authorities in the My Step Alliance than there are in our political party.”