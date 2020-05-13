Armenian opposition MP dodges question about Sasun Mikayelyan's illegal assets

The duration of the ties between most of the current government officials and the former government officials is longer than my whole lifespan. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan said during briefings in parliament today.

When asked what he had meant by saying that Sasun Mikayelyan should justify what he did during Robert Kocharyan’s elections in 2003, Marukyan didn’t give a specific answer and said the following: “Sasun Mikayelyan and Robert Kocharyan have had ties in the past. Mikayelyan was the mayor of Hrazdan. Let him say how the elections went.”

As for the statements that the Bright Armenia Party has made about the property belonging to Sasun Mikayelyan and asked if he believes Sasun Mikayelyan has illegal assets, Edmon Marukyan only said everything needs to be checked after the law is adopted.