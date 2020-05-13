Armenia PM: 500,000 people were given loan repayment holiday during this period

YEREVAN. – During Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's walk along the streets of downtown Yerevan, the citizens protesting in front of the Central Bank of Armenia approached to him, asking him to pay attention to their problem.
"In a state of emergency, do banks have the right to call and ask people for money?" Samvel Manukyan, one of the protesters, asked. "They call and say, 'We're coming to get you car from you.'”
The Prime Minister said that 500 thousand people were given loan repayment holiday during this period. "The banks approach with understanding to all the people who have normal, correct working relations with the banks," he added.
"That is not true, Mr. Pashinyan," the citizen replied. " I’ve applied in writing to all the places.”
Pashinyan asked to give five copies to his assistant, and said he will personally look into the matter.