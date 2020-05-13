Armenia PM speaks with man who tried to set self on fire

YEREVAN. – During Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's walk along the streets of downtown Yerevan, a man approached him and said that he had suffered from the judicial system for 10 years and asked for help.
"I'm sorry, I'm the person who set himself on fire on November 27; I apologize to you for taking that step," he said. "I have applied to various places. Yesterday I heard your conversation with [Justice Minister] Mr. [Rustam] Badasyan about the judges. I, too, have suffered from the judicial system for 10 years.”
And the PM replied: "I can't solve those problems on foot."