News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM speaks with man who tried to set self on fire
Armenia PM speaks with man who tried to set self on fire
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – During Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's walk along the streets of downtown Yerevan, a man approached him and said that he had suffered from the judicial system for 10 years and asked for help.

"I'm sorry, I'm the person who set himself on fire on November 27; I apologize to you for taking that step," he said. "I have applied to various places. Yesterday I heard your conversation with [Justice Minister] Mr. [Rustam] Badasyan about the judges. I, too, have suffered from the judicial system for 10 years.”

And the PM replied: "I can't solve those problems on foot."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos