Several people who Armenia PM knows are infected with COVID-19

YEREVAN. – Five or six people who Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan knows have been infected with COVID-19. The PM said this during his walk along the streets of downtown Yerevan, approaching several citizens who were not keeping social distance and not wearing medical masks.
"If God forbid someone is infected, you will all be infected," Pashinyan said to them.
He added that the current state of emergency will be extended in Armenia.
And in response to a citizen’s question that how the process will be regulated if workplaces have reopened but public transport still does not operate, Pashinyan said: "Well, now we want to open it."