News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
528.67
RUB
6.65
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Several people who Armenia PM knows are infected with COVID-19
Several people who Armenia PM knows are infected with COVID-19
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – Five or six people who Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan knows have been infected with COVID-19. The PM said this during his walk along the streets of downtown Yerevan, approaching several citizens who were not keeping social distance and not wearing medical masks.

"If God forbid someone is infected, you will all be infected," Pashinyan said to them.

He added that the current state of emergency will be extended in Armenia.

And in response to a citizen’s question that how the process will be regulated if workplaces have reopened but public transport still does not operate, Pashinyan said: "Well, now we want to open it."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Kotayk Province reports 7 new coronavirus cases
Governor of Armenia’s Kotayk Province Romanos...
 Armenia premier on fight against coronavirus: We need to tighten measures
If it turns out that wearing a mask in closed spaces shall be mandatory, it shall also be mandatory…
 Armenia PM: Government can't end state of emergency in this stage
“It’s clear that the government can’t end the state of...
 Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20
Six new cases have been confirmed…
 Pompeo accuses Iran of inciting terror during pandemic
It was Pompeo's first trip abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic...
 Russian FM says US uses pandemic to impose its vision of world order
“The rules, as you may know, are being invented by them themselves...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos