Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader is summoned to Special Investigation Service
Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader is summoned to Special Investigation Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Edmon Marukyan, leader of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and its parliamentary faction,  informed that a forensic medical examination has been ordered in connection with the incident that took place in the National Assembly (NA).

"Also, I was invited to the SIS [Special Investigation Service] to give an explanation," he added on his Facebook page.

On May 8, a scuffle took place in the NA between Edmon Marukyan and Sasun Mikaelyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, which led to a mass brawl in the legislature.
Հայերեն and Русский
