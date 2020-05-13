Prosperous Armenia Party: There has to be investigation into brawl in parliament

Nothing can stand in our way to give healthy criticism for the solution to a particular issue. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Iveta Tonoyan said during briefings in parliament today.

Touching upon the brawl that recently took place in parliament, the deputy stated that it was sad and unpleasant. “The brawl doesn’t correspond to the logic of parliamentarism, political dialogue and democratic values in any way. We called on our colleagues to return to parliament because the country is facing problems that require rapid solutions,” Tonoyan stressed.

According to the parliamentarian, there has to be an investigation to reveal those who are to blame for the brawl. As far as the ‘barter proposals’ to drop mandates is concerned, Tonoyan said every political party needs to determine the logic of its activities.

On May 8, leader of Bright Armenia and head of the homonymous parliamentary faction Edmon Marukyan and deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance and president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders Sasun Mikayelyan were involved in an incident that led to a massive brawl in parliament.