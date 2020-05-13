News
Armenian Republican Party: No alternative to Artsakh's independence
Armenian Republican Party: No alternative to Artsakh's independence
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Have the ‘courage’ to declare that Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan’s ‘courageous’ cabinet continues to lead its policy on Artsakh with fear.

During the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council, Azerbaijan, namely Mammadyarov declared that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict needs to be settled on the basis of the principles of territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

Armenia, namely Minister Mnatsakanyan, declared that Azerbaijan’s statements are inacceptable. However, he failed to state the most important thing.

Nikol’s beloved foreign minister Mnatsakanyan doesn’t state that the mandatory expression of will of the people of Artsakh to exercise the right to self-determination is the cornerstone of the issue.

Is this what Pashinyan and Mnatsakanyan mean when they say they will negotiate whatever they want to negotiate? They should know well that they can’t negotiate whatever they want and whatever they have to negotiate.

Have the ‘courage’ to tell Azerbaijan that there is no alternative to the independence of Artsakh.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
