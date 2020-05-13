News
EC recommends opening borders between EU member states with similar epidemiological situation
EC recommends opening borders between EU member states with similar epidemiological situation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The European Commission (EC) recommends opening the borders between the EU member states, which have a similar epidemiological situation, that is, where the spread of the new species of coronavirus is under control, the EC said in a statement.

Accordign to the statement, "travelling abroad will depend on the evolution of the public health situation in Member States. While a generalised lifting of restrictions would be desirable if the health situation were sufficiently positive across the Union, the Commission anticipates that a staged and coordinated approach is likely to be necessary. This would start by lifting restrictions and controls between regions and Member States with sufficiently similar epidemiological situations. The approach must also be flexible, including the possibility to reintroduce certain measures if the health situation requires."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
