Azerbaijan reiterates offer to exchange captives under "everyone with everyone" principle

George Soros: Donald Trump would like to be a dictator

Peskov says when he had contact with Russia President the last time

Russian health minister says Mishustin is recovering from COVID-19

Armenian human rights activist's trial to take place tomorrow

Woman over 40 has COVID-19, transported from Goris to Yerevan via helicopter

Trump urges not to trust 'rich guys' statements on stock markets

Armenian initiative leader sounds alarm, Human Rights Defender sends rapid reaction group to police station

Armenia justice minister addresses Venice Commission with questions about Constitutional Court crisis

Armenian Winemakers Union: Wine sales drop by 60-70% in domestic market

Amendments made to decision of Commandant for emergency situation in Artsakh

Armenian doctor infected with COVID-19 in Germany is recovering

Father of Armenian captive in Azerbaijan says son not in good condition

European People's Party urges for abolition of border controls in EU countries

Armenia Commandant bans operation of 45 businesses for 24 hours

Armenia Commandant bans operation of 132 businesses for 24 hours after 2-day monitoring

Armenia ex-minister on Investigative Committee's press release

Fed chair warns of 'an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes'

Trump's close ally calls for sanctions against China over COVID-19

PM Pashinyan's remarks on COVID-19, 2 officers detained over Armenia soldier's death, 13.05.20 digest

2 employees of Armenian PM's office test positive for COVID-19

Turkey refuses permission to fly plane with medical supplies from China over its airspace

Armenian government discusses investment programs in public-private sector cooperation

Khachaturyan sisters case: Russian investigators refuse to drop murder

EC recommends opening borders between EU member states with similar epidemiological situation

Merkel to continue efforts to improve ties with Russia

US accuses Chinese-related hackers of attempting to steal COVID-19 research

Russian MP tests positive for COVID-19

New Zealand lifts state of emergency

Criminal case of abuse of power by Armenian ex-minister of education and science sent to Special Investigation Service

Armenia 2nd President's office head on court's decision to keep Kocharyan under custody

Armenian ex-president's lawyer says court's rule will be appealed

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani soldiers fire at Armenian village with large caliber weapons

Dollar still gaining value in Armenia

Case instituted with report based on video by Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican

Yerevan protester: I was released from police department about 3 hours later

Armenian Republican Party: No alternative to Artsakh's independence

Court rules: Armenian 2nd president to not be released

Armenian Civil Aviation Committee urges EASA to reconsider decision

Edmon Marukyan gives explanation at Special Investigation Service

Armenia Gegharkunik Province reports 5 new coronavirus cases

Armenia PM: Reputation of serving in army must be equated with reputation of Armed Forces

Armenian Tourism Institute rector dies

CNN: US airlines have troubles enforcing their face mask policies

Armenian parliamentary speaker has video call with Swedish counterpart

Armenian opposition MP on link between Bright Armenia Party and former authorities

Armenia Constitutional Court president vs. PM lawsuit 1st court session postponed

European Commission develops tourism guide

Armenia Kotayk Province reports 7 new coronavirus cases

2 officers detained in connection with Armenian soldier’s death

Germany and Austria intend to reopen borders from June 15

Karabakh President-elect: Artur Tovmasyan to be nominated for parliamentary speaker

Armenia’s Pashinyan proposes deeper study of problem of deaths in army

Head of Armenian opposition party says faction not boycotting parliamentary sessions

Armenian ruling party MP explains how sex education will be taught in Armenia

Armenian opposition MP dodges question about Sasun Mikayelyan's illegal assets

Armenia premier on fight against coronavirus: We need to tighten measures

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader is summoned to Special Investigation Service

Prosperous Armenia Party: There has to be investigation into brawl in parliament

Several people who Armenia PM knows are infected with COVID-19

Armenia PM: Government can't end state of emergency in this stage

Armenia PM speaks with man who tried to set self on fire

EBRD cuts 2020 GDP forecasts for Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan

Harut Sassounian: Libya interim government recognizes the Armenian Genocide once again

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20

Armenia PM: 500,000 people were given loan repayment holiday during this period

Lesotho's PM intends to resign after being suspected of killing his ex-wife

Armenia ruling bloc MP: PM's brother-in-law has nothing to do with cigarette smuggling

Foreign investments decrease significantly, Prosperous Armenia party claims

Rouhani says Trump's administration is the worst in US history

Bright Armenia Party leader: Authorities that justify violence against free speech can’t have good future

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader apologizes

Armenian PM walking in Yerevan: Protesters and citizens approach him

Pompeo accuses Iran of inciting terror during pandemic

Armenia Police release video about violence against ruling bloc MP

Protests in front of Armenian CB: Action organizer apprehended

Russian FM says US uses pandemic to impose its vision of world order

Ruling bloc MP: Bright Armenia Party’s conduct attests to their collaboration with former authorities

Germany records 171 thousand COVID-19 cases

Protests in Yerevan: Citizens hand over their letter to CB head

Regular cargo transportation to resume at Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan

14 people infected with COVID-19 in Karabakh

Apple plans to return more employees to offices

Premier: 1.1mn people in Armenia benefited from anti-crisis measures

One of alleged participants in Yerevan night shooting detained

PM: If COVID-19 cases in Armenia increase at this rate, we will have to impose restrictions again

Latest coronavirus casualty in Armenia was 65-year-old man

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,718 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

PM Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia's readiness to continue, develop cooperation with Iraq

US breaks deal for supply of 10 million masks for $ 55 million

Biden winning Nebraska primary

Newspaper: Who will be appointed to official positions in Karabakh?

Newspaper: Armenia to carry out vetting in judicial sphere?

Newspaper: Almost certain that state of emergency in Armenia to be extended for another month

Newspaper: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan to remain in custody?

Artsakh Information Headquarters: 75 tested for COVID-19 (44 test negative, no results for 31 yet)

Armenia FM responds to Azerbaijani counterpart's statement during CIS FMs' Council session

Asia, Europe risk COVID-19 relapse if lockdowns eased too soon

Helsinki Committee of Armenia president on PM's statement on negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh establishes special regime for entry and exit into and from Shahumyan region