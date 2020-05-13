News
Karabakh President-elect: Artur Tovmasyan to be nominated for parliamentary speaker
Karabakh President-elect: Artur Tovmasyan to be nominated for parliamentary speaker
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

A short while ago, the Free Homeland-UCA alliance of political parties ended its special session in Shushi, and member of Free Homeland Party Artur Tovmasyan garnered the maximum votes out of all the candidates nominated by the political party for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly after a secret ballot held during the session. This is what President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page and added the following:

“During the session, it was decided to elect Artur Harutyunyan head of the faction of the political alliance and elect Eleonora Avanesyan secretary of the faction in the to-be-established parliament.

I would also like to inform that, from the pre-electoral list of the Free Homeland-UCA alliance of political parties, Karen Danielyan will be appointed Chief of Staff of the President, Lusine Gharakhanyan — minister of education, science and sport, and Aram Sargsyan — minister of urban development.

The rest of the appointments will be announced soon and in order.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
